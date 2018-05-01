Jenelle Evans’ Ex Fearful For Their Son, 3, After She Allegedly Pulls Out Gun In Road Rage Fight

Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith is scared for their son Kaiser, 3, after the reality star allegedly whipped out a gun during a road rage incident. We’ve got the details.

Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans , 26, is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons and now her ex Nathan Griffith is worried about their three-year-old son Kaiser‘s safety. The little boy’s 8-year-old half-brother Jace was in the car with his mom on the way home from therapy when Jenelle allegedly got into a scary road rage incident where a man claimed she followed him home and pulled a gun at him. Nathan and his girlfriend Ashley Lanhardt tell Radar Online that “We are fearful. Her erratic behavior is frightening. Who follows someone home and trespasses on their property?” Good question!

Jenelle, 26, is in a custody battle with Nathan’s mom Doris Davidson and her road rage incident could mean trouble for the reality star. “They’re consulting with a lawyer about the next steps” a family friend tells the site. In Sept. of 2017, Doris filed an emergency motion for full custody of Kaiser after she claimed that Jenelle tested positive for marijuana when she gave birth to third child daughter Ensleigh Eason in January of that year. Doris also alleged that Jenelle had been harassing her via texts.

Jenelle called 911 on Apr. 26 to claim that a man had been following her. “He was tailgating me the whole way, I had my son in the car because my son was at therapy. He’s been tailgating me the whole time in traffic. Would not stop. Then he races in front of me and purposely slammed on the brakes at 70 something miles an hour,” Jenelle told the operator. “My son, his head almost got whiplash and almost hit the dash,” she added in reference Jace. However, the other driver tells an entirely different story.

The male driver claims Jenelle followed him to home, hit two vehicles and a mailbox in his yard and pulled a gun on him! “A crazy lady followed him to his house, she is fixing to get shot,” a report obtained by Radar, stated about the incident. “She was driving blocking traffic, he tried to pass her on the inside like everyone else and she flipped out,” the report continued. The other driver then claimed Jenelle followed him onto his private property, which upset the man who then told her to “bring it on.” “Suspect [Evans] hit two vehicles in the yard and then pulled a 10-84/G,” a New Brunswick County, NC sheriff’s deputy said in the report. 10-84/G is code for “suspect with a gun.” We know Jenelle loves her firearms as evidenced by social media posts, but she failed to mention she was armed in her 911 call.