Melania Trump ‘Paralyzed With Anxiety’ Over Donald’s Embarrassing Stormy Daniels Lawsuit

Melania Trump is feeling full of major anxiety after Stormy Daniels filed a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump and fears everything she does is now under a microscope. Get EXCLUSIVE details here.

Melania Trump, 48, is feeling the negative effects of the defamation lawsuit that Stormy Daniels filed against her husband Donald Trump, 71, after the two had an alleged affair and she’s trying to figure out how to deal with the whole messy situation. “Melania feels paralyzed with anxiety by all of her husbands embarrassing actions and his latest lawsuit involving Stormy Daniels,” a Washington D.C. insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Melania has to be very careful about what she says and to whom. She feels like she can’t answer any question honestly and she is always restraining herself from her true feelings. She has not been calm or relaxed since becoming first lady and the new Stormy Daniels lawsuits have only made things worse.”

There’s been a lot of speculation that Melania’s unpleasant feelings can be seen whenever she makes a public appearance with Donald since the interactions always seem awkward . From the lack of hand holding to not walking together, Melania and Donald’s affection is seriously lacking, at least publicly. Melania can’t wait for all the infamous headlines to stop so she can stop getting the exposure she doesn’t want. “Melania is doing her best to stay calm and handle everything gracefully but she can’t wait for it to be all over so she can get back to being herself,” the insider continued.

Melania is not the only one having a rough time with Donald’s situation. The couple’s son, Barron, 12, is also reportedly getting bullied for his father’s current problems. “Worst of all, her heart breaks for her son who gets regularly teased at school and has a hard time defending his father to his classmates,” the insider shared. It’s so unfortunate for someone so young and innocent to have to deal with that so we definitely hope that Barron and Melania feel better soon.