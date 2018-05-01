Meghan Markle’s Wedding Workouts & Diet Plan Revealed: How She’s Prepping For Her Big Day

Are you dying to know how Meghan Markle keeps her sparkle?! With the royal wedding quickly approaching, we’ve got all the details on her strict diet/workout plan. Find out how she’s preparing for the big day here!

Meghan Markle, 36, is truly living a fairytale. On May 19, the former Suits actress will be marrying Prince Charming… I mean, Prince Harry. Although Meghan is already a knockout, a lot of fans have been dying to know how she’s preparing for the special day. And luckily for you, we’ve got the answers! In addition to reportedly taking martial arts classes, Meghan leads a very healthy lifestyle and we’re sure she’s kicking things into high gear to make sure she looks incredible in her wedding gown. For most people, cleansing is a sure way to shed pounds and get rid of any excess toxins. This is specifically true for Meghan as she uses Dr. Junger’s Clean Program Daily Shake, according to Radar Online. The shake contains a clean protein powder with a unique blend of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and has also been famously used by Gwyneth Paltrow.

But, diet alone won’t lead to a banging body. During a 2015 interview with Chalkboard Magazine, Meghan revealed she loves to run. In fact, she named her favorite workout as “a six-mile run with my friend Heather.” Now, that’s dedication. Plus, she also had personal trainer Craig McNamee work with her while shooting Suits for a number of 45-minute a sessions. No wonder she looks incredible. If she’s sticking to that routine, we have no doubt she’ll look flawless for her wedding. And being that Meghan’s mom Doria is a yoga teacher, she also practices hot yoga. “Yoga is my thing. There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga,” Meghan explained during an interview with Best Health.

However, when it comes to beauty, Meghan’s practices are a little bit more on the expensive side. The future royal has reportedly been advised by Kate Middleton to use Bioltulin moisturizers, which cost roughly around $69, but are believed to remove wrinkles within an hour of applying to the skin. Sounds pretty worth it to us! It looks like Meghan has all areas covered, and we can’t wait to watch her walk down that aisle!