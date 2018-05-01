Will Stormi Ever Appear On ‘KUWTK’? — Mom Kylie Jenner Reveals Plans For Newborn

Kylie Jenner answers the question on everyone’s lips. Will her baby, Stormi, appear on the family’s hit reality TV show? Check out her response.

Kylie Jenner, 20, has spent half her life appearing on reality TV. Keeping Up With the Kardashians made her a star and – let’s be honest – gave her the platform to build a multimillion dollar makeup brand. But fame has been a double-edged sword and she has sacrificed a lot of her privacy. Does she want the same for her daughter? That’s the question older sis Kim Kardashian, 37, asked her in a new interview for ES Magazine. During the chitchat published on May 1, Kim hit Kylie with this question: “Would you ever allow Stormi to appear on reality TV?”

So what did Kylie say? Well, not much. In fact she didn’t give a definite “yes” or “no.” In fact she was very indecisive, saying, “I have thought about it but I haven’t come to a conclusion yet.” She didn’t indicate what Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, 26, thinks. Three weeks after Stormi was born on February 1, a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that he was against the idea. The person claimed, “Travis is happy that Stormi has so many advantages out of the gate being the daughter of two high-profile parents, but his wish is that she has as much of a normal life as possible in the celebrity bubble she is in. That is why he would love for Stormi never to be on TV but he knows that the likelihood of that happening is pretty much impossible.” The insider added, “He wants her to be a kid.”

As for Kylie, she has been very vocal about the pros and cons of being on KUWTK. She told Kim during her ES interview, “Well, the best thing is it’s the best job anyone could ever ask for – hang out with your family all day – and I think we spend so much more time together. The worst thing is maybe the moment when you shoot super personal things, and probably like, right before it comes out, and you’re letting people into your life.” Whether or not Stormi becomes the next KUWTK star remains to be seen. For now, fans can catch glimpses of her on Kylie’s social media pages.