Kim Kardashian Gifts Kanye With X-Rated Anniversary Gift: Naughty Nudes & Sexy Selfies

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 4-year wedding anniversary is right around the corner, and she’s got a very sexy gift in mind for him! Find out what her plans are here!

Four years and three kids later, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are still very much in love. And being that their wedding anniversary is quickly approaching on May 24, Kim is reportedly planning on gifting Kanye a book of nude selfies! “Kim has decided she wants to spice up their sex life,” a source explained to Heat magazine. “It’ll be totally classy and in the style of her selfies book,” the insider continued. If it’s anything like Kim’s 352-page selfie book, Selfish, we know it’ll be epic. For those of you who need a refresher, Kim released Selfish in 2015, and it included a number of her best selfies with a few nude ones as well. The book reportedly did well, so we can understand why Kim would want to give Kanye his own personal version.

It’s certainly been a rough week for the Chicago rapper as he’s been trolled for his controversial Twitter rant, so a gift like that should do him good! “They have been so busy lately. She wants to make sure they stay connected on a sexual level. It’s always been important to both of them,” the source added. Well, that’ll definitely do the trick. And in addition the book, Kim recently explained to viewers on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that she wants to go on a romantic getaway to celebrate their anniversary as well. “You know, we’re really into taking trips these days,” Kim said to Ellen.

In the past, Kim and Kanye have taken exotic trips to Japan, the Bahamas, Mexico, and more. Plus, they got married in Florence, Italy. So, we’re dying to see what they do to ring in four years!