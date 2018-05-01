Khloe Kardashian Desperate To Get Post-Baby Body Back & Be ‘Hottest Mom Around’

Khloe Kardashian is ready to lose her baby weight and get back into incredible shape after giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson over two weeks ago. Find out how she plans to achieve her goal here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is a new mama and she’s ready to be a hot one with an amazing bod! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star adores her new daughter, True Thompson, whom she gave birth to on Apr. 12, and she’s already thinking about getting back to her pre-baby body so she can be healthy for herself and her bundle of joy. Khloe is “looking forward to getting back to her normal workout routine,” a source told People. “Khloé stayed in great shape during her pregnancy and was committed to staying healthy for herself and the baby. She told herself she wasn’t going to stress about getting her body back right away [since] she needs to be kind to herself and give it some time. But working out is a big part of Khloe’s life and she’ll be back in action in no time. She’s going to be the hottest mom around!”

Although Khloe looked great throughout her pregnancy, it’s no surprise that she wants to get back in shape since the reality star has been heavy into working out over the past few years. She’s often shared her fitness moments on social media. From showing her strength by lifting weights to breaking a sweat through cardio, Khloe’s seemed to do it all and it definitely paid off when she toned up her bod and clearly looked thinner over time.

She may be working on getting back into shape but Khloe’s known for posting a lot of public photos of herself, which she hasn’t done since she gave birth. Perhaps she’s waiting for the perfect moment to capture the love between a mother and daughter with baby True or maybe she wants to wait until she hits that goal of getting her post-baby body back into shape. Either way, we can’t wait to see her gorgeous pics when they return to social media!