Kathy Griffin Reveals Startling Advice Kris Jenner Gave Her After Trump Photo Went Viral

Kathy Griffin’s ride or die seems to be Kris Jenner. The momager was there for the comedian when her controversial Donald Trump photo sparked a public backlash.

It seems that Kathy Griffin, 57, has a true friend in Kris Jenner, 62. Nearly a year after the comedian sparked a controversy for posing with a fake, bloodied, decapitated Donald Trump head, she is speaking out about the backlash she faced. And during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, which will air on May 2, Kathy reveals who her true friends were in her time of need. When her other famous BFFs were dropping her like a hot potato, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager was there for her – physically, giving moral support and startling advice.

In a pre-taped clip of her interview with Wendy Williams, 53, Kathy reveals she was having dinner at her house with Kris and actress Melanie Griffith, 60, when the scandal broke. She says, “We had planned the dinner for about a month or so but I thought, what a perfect couple of gals to kind of like talk me through that night. Because I was a wreck. I was laughing, crying, trying to figure things out. And I thought, well Kris Jenner’s been through everything.” (She couldn’t have picked a more perfect crisis manager to have by her side!) Mimicking Kris, Kathy reveals what the momager told her, saying, “And she’s eating and she’s like, ‘Apologize. Just apologize, our family does it all the time.’ Then, noting that Kris knows how to generate a buck, Kathy tells Wendy, “You know, she’s cha-ching, cha-ching. Thinking about the next…”

Wendy’s deadpan face is priceless – especially given that she seems to slam the Kardashians, Jenners and Wests on a daily basis! Anyway, back to the story. Kathy reveals what Melanie told her, saying, “Melanie’s goes, ‘You should have done Mike Pence!’ She was the opposite…”

Between the two of them, Melanie and Kris offered Kathy the support she needed at one of her lowest moments. The comedian says, “So it was the yin and the yang. But they helped me get through what was a tough couple of days. Like for real.” Good for them!