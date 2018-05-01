Kanye West Admits He Was Addicted To Opioids After Having Liposuction & Now Refuses To Take Meds

Kanye West just confessed in a wild interview on ‘TMZ Live’ that he fell into opioid addiction which landed him in the hospital in 2016. Fears over being fat drove him to get lipo and he spiraled from there.

Kanye West, 40, is spilling some serious secrets in a wild new interview with TMZ Live on May 1. He claims that he was addicted to opioids following liposuction surgery because he was afraid of appearing overweight and getting fat shamed the way brother-in-law Rob Kardashian was when he gained weight. Ye says he took two pills a day and that when he went off them, it resulted in his Nov. 2016 hospitalization for alleged exhaustion. “I was drugged the f**k out, bro! I was drugged the f**k out. I was on opioids. Two days after I got off opioids — and I was addicted to opioids — two days I got off opioids and RRRRRR I’m in the hospital,” he told Managing Editor Harvey Levin. Then Yeezy got up out of his chair and turned his attention to the TMZ newsroom where he went on lengthy rant.

“I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all. I got liposuction cause I didn’t want you to call me fat like you all called Rob at the wedding and made him fly home before me and Kim got married. I didn’t want y’all to call me fat so I got liposuction” he yelled, grabbing his midsection. “And they gave me opioids, right. And I started taking two of them and driving to work on the opioids.” He then addressed being on tour and trying to get the drugs, saying “there was talk among my camp that Ye’s popping pills. When he handed it to me he said ‘you know this is used to kill genius,'” he shouted, appearing to refer to a friend on tour who he vaguely referred to as “my boy.”

When he heard that his “genius” was being “killed,” Kanye claims that made him quit taking the pills altogether and said that two days later he ended up in the hospital where he given even more drugs than he was already taking. He says doctors wanted him to take seven different pills each day as opposed to the two he was consuming when he was initially hospitalized on Nov. 21, 2016. He revealed that currently, doctors want him to take three meds a day but that he only takes one or two pills per week.

“Y’all had me scared of myself, of my vision. So I took some pills so I wouldn’t go to the hospital and prove everyone right.” At that point he stopped talking and you could hear a pin drop in the TMZ newsroom as everyone stared on in stunned silence. “We are drugged out. We are following other people’s opinions. We are controlled by the media. And today it all changes,” he told the newsroom. You can watch his wild confession in the above video.