Kanye West Admits He Was Upset Jay-Z & Beyonce Skipped His Wedding: ‘Family’ Doesn’t Do That

When Kanye’s “idol,” longtime collaborator and confidant, and his “brother,” missed his special day, many reports claimed the two had major beef. In fact, some reports even said the beef was that Bey didn’t like Kim. And, the list went on — Bey and Jay don’t like the Kardashians; Bey and Jay were dealing with their own marital issues; These were just two of the rumors that swarmed the internet at the time. After Beyonce and Jay missed Ye and Kim’s wedding, neither couple addressed the absence, until now.

Charlamagne dug even deeper when he asked what the issue was at the time. “In the press it was Beyonce has a problem with Kim, or they don’t like all the Kardashian-type things, or maybe, now in hindsight maybe it was because had their own issues that they were trying to work out?” Charlamagne said.

Kanye explained: “I’m not sure, but I’m past it. But, at the time, I was hurt about it. I don’t think I ever asked him about it directly [missing the wedding]. Maybe talking through someone at work and that kind of thing.”

As for how Jay and Yeezy are today? — “We good,” Ye’ said. “We texting each other, it’s positive energy.” Although Kanye admitted that he hasn’t seen Jay, “I can feel him,” he said.