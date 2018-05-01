In a behind-the-scenes video from his studio session with T.I., Kanye West finally revealed WHAT it is he likes about Donald Trump. Watch the guys debate over the subject here.

Kanye West released a three minute clip of himself and T.I. from the day they recorded “Ye vs. The People,” and it gives us a closer look at their debate over Donald Trump. The guys met up so Tip could try and talk some sense into his friend after Kanye tweeted about his support of Trump and shared a photo of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat. “Half the s*** Trump does, I don’t agree with,” Kanye told T.I. during the meeting, to which Tip responded, “What half DO you agree with? Let’s get that out.” Finally, this forced Kanye to put into words exactly what it is he supports about the president.

“Just the ability to do what no one said you could do,” the 40-year-old admitted. “To do the impossible is the most inspiring thing to me.” Although the men clearly had different views, their conversation was civil and calm. “I just think when you have lives lost, as artists, that gives us an obligation to stand up against all of that kind of s***,” T.I. told ‘Ye, trying to explain why the latter’s public support of Trump is probably so hurtful to many of his fans, especially those of color. “Your intentions, from what you tell me, are pure — but the direction that you took to get there is a bit unorthodox, and kind of…I would say some people would say…thoughtless. I just want you to consider all the people who might be terribly torn apart and hurt.”

Kanye clarified that he wasn’t intending to hurt people, and instead, wanted to bring about a conversation taht would “sharpen the diamond in our mind and consciousness.” After this bit of back and forth, Kanye played T.I. a verse from a song he had recorded that further explained his side, and asked Tip if he wanted to jump in to continue this debate over a beat.

This was the origin of the duo’s collaboration “Ye vs. The People,” a track released on April 27 that features them spitting lines back and forth about the very topic they met up to discuss. Watch the video above to see how it all went down!