Introducing The HollywoodLife Beauty Awards — Over 120 Of The Best Beauty Products

After months of testing thousands of products, HollywoodLife is pleased to present the first EVER HollywoodLife.com Beauty Awards!

At HollywoodLife.com, we love bringing you the latest and greatest in beauty trends and celebrity favorites, and that means that we get sent a lot, and I mean a LOT of products. We’re constantly testing and trying so we can bring you Best Of lists, like the Best in Natural Beauty, or the Best New Spring Beauty. We also love showing you the hottest gift sets and new innovations, so you can buy great gifts for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. But this year, we took all that knowledge and testing to another level. We decided to make it official and introduce the first ever HollywoodLife Beauty Awards!

We had 25 editors, a talented team of expert hairstylists and makeup artists, and even celebrities themselves (Lea Michele, Gal Gadot, and Kerry Washington, to name a few!) weigh in on the products they can’t live without! Not only were the HollywoodLife editors testing around the clock, but I got the best of the best reccos from some of your favorite hairstylists like Justine Marjan and Jen Atkin, both of whom work with mega stars like the Kardashian sisters, Chrissy Teigen, and many more. Gita Bass is a world-class makeup artist who works with Elizabeth Olsen and Katherine Langford, and revealed to us her drugstore-must have. Plus, Beyonce‘s makeup artist Sir John gave us a $14.99 bronzer pick. Add to cart! We also have two exclusive picks from Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, as well as the beauty favorites of model Leomie Anderson, who is the face of Fenty Beauty. Plus, picks from Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes.

Here I am with a tiny fraction of the products we tested:

So here’s the deal — come back tomorrow, May 2, for over 50 drugstore favorites, with products starting at $3.30, and almost everything under $20. On May 3, we’ll reveal the best products EVER, over 70 MORE picks from the luxury category, that are totally worth every penny, but still start as low as $10. Scroll through the gallery to see a small sampling of some of the products we tested for the 2018 awards. See you tomorrow!