Chipotle: How You Can Get Burritos Delivered Directly To Your Door This Week For Free

They’re the two best words in any language: ‘free delivery.’ Chipotle and DoorDash have partnered up for a deal that allows anyone to get their tacos, bowls and burritos delivered to their door for absolutely free!

Look, it’s a busy world out there. Global warming. Escalating tensions between the United States and Russia. Kanye West is back online, displacing President Donald Trump as the most obnoxious Twitter user. There’s a lot going on, and not everyone has the time to make it to their local Chipotle to get that nourishing burrito to help them get through the day. Fear not! DoorDash, a delivery service with its own app, has partnered with Chipotle, so anyone can order their favorite dishes through the app. Plus, for a limited time, delivery is free.

Until May 6, anyone who orders Chipotle via the DoorDash app can enter in the promo code ‘GETCHIPOTLE’ and the delivery fee will be waived. With more than 1,500 Chipotle locations across the U.S. and Canada, that means anyone is just a short distance away from a tasty lunch. That’s it! Whether someone wants a barbacoa bowl, twelve orders of tacos, or just a chicken burrito, DoorDash will deliver and – with use of the above code – delivery won’t cost a single cent, up until May 6.

“Delivery is an important way we are making Chipotle even more convenient and accessible to our customers who want to get Chipotle delivered right to their home, office, or wherever they are,” said Curt Garner, chief digital and information officer at Chipotle, in a statement, per the Denver Business Journal. The move comes as part of an initiative to help boost the brand, following a series of high profile food safety issues. Brian Niccol, the company’s CEO, said he thinks “the brand has been invisible,” before promising five new campaigns to jumpstart the company’s fortunes.

Hey, free delivery is good. Free burritos are better – just saying, Brian. Though, Chipotle is very generous with their customers, according to Bustle. On Earth Day, a number of locations reportedly gave customers reusable water bottles and bags with a buy-one-get-one deal. Saving the environment and getting a free burrito? What’s better than that?