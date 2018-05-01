Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Have Been ‘Spending Time Together’ After Split — Hope For A Reunion?

Don’t close the door on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan just yet! New reports claim the estranged pair still spend A LOT of time together. Does this mean they will get back together?! Find out here!

Nearly a month after announcing their separation, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have reportedly been spending time together. “Jenna is still on good terms with Channing,” a source explained to PEOPLE. “They get along. They spend some time together as a family, but most separately with Everly,” the source continued. Although this isn’t the news we were hoping for, it’s good to know the estranged pair are keeping things as normal as possible for their 4-year-old daughter. The news of their split came as quite a shock especially since they were married for nine years!

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” Channing and Jenna shared in a joint statement. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” they continued. And while it’s clear the two still care for one another, it appears they are truly moving on. On April 19, Channing was photographed arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport without his wedding band. Plus, Jenna removed “Tatum” from her name on Instagram. Well, there goes our hope for a reunion!

However, as we previously told you, Channing “definitely misses Jenna,” according to US Weekly. So, maybe they just need time! Nevertheless, we wish them the best during this difficult time as breakups are absolutely painful for everyone.