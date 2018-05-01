‘Champs Vs. Stars’: Hennessy Flips Out & Threatens To Leave The Show In Explosive Sneak Peek

Hennessy is at the center of the drama on this week’s episode of ‘The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars.’ Watch her blow up on Devin and storm off during nominations in this preview clip!

Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, is bringing the heat on the May 1 episode of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars. After making some waves in last week’s episode, it looks like Hennessy will be taking things to a whole new level as the show goes on. In a sneak peek clip from this week’s ep, Hennessy is M.I.A. and leaves her fellow castmates waiting around at the nomination ceremony for 30 minutes. “Are we all here waiting on Hennessy?” Devin Walker asks. “Because this s*** is starting to piss me off. It’s inconsiderate.”

Finally, Hennessy does show up, but she’s pulled to the side for a chat with production over her decision to wear big sunglasses to filming. “I have an image of my own,” she rants. “I’m not going to look like s*** on national TV. I don’t know why people would think I’m a piece of s*** from the street. I’m not.” When Devin expresses how annoyed he’s getting at her behavior, Hennessy goes off, and starts yelling in his face. “This is NOT what you’re going to do,” she says. “You’re not going to disrespect me, love.”

When Devin refuses to back down, Hennessy storms off, and begs to be off of the show. As the cameras follow her out of the room, she bats them out of the way and tells the videographers to get the cameras “out of [her] face.” Although there are several casts members trying to calm her down, Hennessy does not look like she’s going to easily be talked down from this one! Watch here:

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars airs Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. on MTV. We’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out when tonight’s episode airs!