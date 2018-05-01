9 Stars Who Are Guilty Of Posting ‘Hot Dog Legs’ Insta Pics: Chrissy Teigen, Heidi Klum, & More

It’s almost summer, so you know what that means — it’s time to start posting ‘hot dog legs’ pics again. See the stars who jumped on the meme and their hilarious pics!

Hot dogs or legs? That’s the question that plagues Instagram every time the weather gets nice! Now that it’s officially May and the sun is finally out, we’re eagerly awaiting everyone on our Instagram feeds to start posting their “hot dog legs” pics. If you don’t remember what that is, “hot dog legs” is the meme that started when someone wonderful on the internet realized that thighs kind of look like two hot dogs if you don’t see the rest of the leg. How they came to that realization, no one knows, but it’s funny as hell.

So people started posting pics, usually poolside, of just their tanned legs. So, can you guess if they’re two bun-less, condiment-less hot dogs that someone’s just casually enjoying on vacation, or is it someone wearing a bikini with perfectly shaved legs? A lot of celebrities jumped on the meme bandwagon when it first became popular, and have continued to do so every summer. Human tweet Chrissy Teigen, of course, did it — you can see her ultra-glossy legs (or greasy hot dogs?) in the pic below!

For more hilarious pics of celebrities like Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba, and even Beyonce doing the hot dog legs thing, scroll through our gallery above! You won’t stop laughing!