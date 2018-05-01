6 Stars Who Performed In Skintight Outfits While Seriously Pregnant: Cardi B, Beyonce, & More

Cardi B, Beyonce and more talented stars have all proudly performed while pregnant and showed off their baby bumps in amazing tight outfits. Check out the most memorable ones here!

Cardi B, 25, has been loving showing off her baby bump while performing in tight outfits ever since she announced her pregnancy, but she’s not the only one to do so. There have been many pregnant celebs over the years who didn’t let their baby bumps stop them from singing in public or wearing body-hugging wardrobe choices. We’ve gathered up our favorites here and are excitingly looking back at some of the best pregnant celebs who flaunted their bellies while on stage.

Two of Cardi’s latest pregnant looks on stage included a gorgeous fitted pink dress and a spunky white pants outfit. She rocked both while holding her bump during performances and we loved every second of it! Mother-of-three Beyonce caught everyone’s attention when she chose to perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards while pregnant with her twins, Sir and Rumi. She looked amazing in a sparkly gold-colored dress that perfectly displayed her round bump. Blonde songstress Christina Aguilera also showed off her cute bump while performing in a flattering black dress.

When Alicia Keys was expecting, she performed in a beautiful black gown with a silver sequined off-the-shoulder top and a tight black outfit under a matching leather jacket. Jennifer Lopez looked fierce in a turquoise, pink and yellow patterned dress during her pregnant performance while Mariah Carey was the cutest in an amazing dark red dress with a bow just above her baby bump for her 2010 performance at Christmas in Washington.

So many gorgeous bumps in such eye-catching outfits!