Brad Pitt Mocks LeBron James’ Height During Return As Jim Jefferies’ Weatherman

He’s baaack! Brad Pitt has made his return to the ‘The Jim Jefferies Show’ to play a doomsday weatherman again. He makes fun of LeBron James’ height while warning about climate change.

So random but so good! Brad Pitt has made another cameo playing a doomsday weatherman on Jim Jefferies‘ self-titled late night Comedy Central show. The 54-year-old actor suited up in a frumpy brown jacket to jovially make a LeBron James joke while still warning about melting icecaps on May 1’s program. Weatherman Brad was asked to give the forecast for NBA playoffs weather. “Hello, Jim. I know you get this all the time, but can I tell you a joke?” he asks. “Ok here it goes. I was hanging out with LeBron James and he said ‘How’s the weather down there?’ because he’s tall and I said, ‘The same as it is up there, changing at a pace not before seen in the history of man. Your legacy is pointless. Our people and our memories will all burn.’”

Brad delivers the super dour prediction with a smile and a sunny tone, while Jim assures him LeBron’s legacy will be just fine and asks for a real forecast. “We got sunshine in the west, the south, the east and over here in the north, the ice caps are melting. And I am so, so, so, so scared.” The last time Brad was on the show playing Jim’s weatherman he warned about levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, so he’s just reminding us again about the dangers of global warming.

The Hollywood heavyweight last appeared as the cheery doomsday weatherman on the show on June 12, 2017 when his weather prediction included, “Carbon dioxide is slowing turning our planet into an uninhabitable wasteland, and half the population doesn’t believe it.” He added, “The Lord saw the wickedness of man was great, and the Lord said, ‘I will destroy man, who I have created, from the face of the Earth.’ So don’t forget your sunscreen.”

If you’re wondering why the movie superstar keeps appearing as the Australian stand-up comedian’s weatherman, it’s simply because he’s a fan. Jim told Conan O’Brien last July that Brad called him up and asked to be on his show. Jim offered up the position of weatherman, which Brad jumped at. Jim revealed that they only pay Brad $400 per episode and he takes the rumpled brown suit home with him in case he wants to do any on the spot reporting. Brad even sends Jim random weather report texts out of the blue!