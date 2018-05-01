Bella Hadid Fears Zayn Malik May Break Sister Gigi’s Heart: He ‘Is A Dangerous Lover’

Bella Hadid was there to help Gigi Hadid through her rough times with Zayn Malik in the past and she’s afraid history is going to repeat itself if a romance heats up between the two again. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Bella Hadid, 21, is not loving the back and forth love that has reportedly been going on between her older sis Gigi Hadid, 23, and Zayn Malik, 25, and she fears another try at a romance will only lead to bad things. “Bella fears that Zayn will break Gigi’s heart again,” a source close to Gigi EXLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Bella knows that Zayn is a dangerous lover because she was there to pick up the pieces the first time Gigi broke up with him. Bella has major anxiety over Gigi getting back together with Zayn because he is a sensitive soul with a lot of issues. Bella helped Gigi through her rough times with Zayn in the past and she doesn’t want to see her sister get hurt again.”

As Gigi’s sister, it makes sense that Bella would be so worried about her on-again, off-again relationship with Zayn. The brunette model often expresses her love for Gigi on social media so it’s no surprise that she would have a strong opinion on anything or anyone that has the potential to hurt her older sib. We hope Bella’s concern doesn’t become a reality now or in the future because we’d hate to see either Gigi or Zayn in pain!

Despite Gigi and Zayn’s troubles, it seems the couple can’t quite fully let go of the love they have for each other. After announcing their split in Mar. they were seen kissing and getting cozy together again in NYC on Apr. 29 so it looks like they’re officially back on. Gigi’s smile during the outing seemed to prove she loved being by Zayn’s side again so it will be interesting to see where things go from here!