Interview
Hollywood Life

Adam Rippon Defends Figure Skaters On ‘DWTS’: It’s A ‘Different Ballgame’

Adam Rippon
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES - Get ready, sports fans, for the most competitive season of "Dancing with the Stars" ever as the show fires up the scoreboard and welcomes 10 athletes to sparkle up their uniforms and lace up their dancing shoes as they ready themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, on the season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes," MONDAY, APRIL 30 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) ADAM RIPPON, JENNA JOHNSON
DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES - Get ready, sports fans, for the most competitive season of "Dancing with the Stars" ever as the show fires up the scoreboard and welcomes 10 athletes to sparkle up their uniforms and lace up their dancing shoes as they ready themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, on the season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes," MONDAY, APRIL 30 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) ADAM RIPPON
View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Senior Editor

Stop hating on the figure skaters! In a new interview, Adam Rippon explains that although being a skater helps, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is a totally different challenge for them.


Adam Rippon, 28, doesn’t think that the figure skating athletes have it any easier than the others on Dancing with the Stars. “You know, I think it’s because we’ve all performed before, but this is definitely a completely different ballgame,” Adam said in a post-show interview on Monday, April 30. “It’s so much technique and so much work goes into these dances. We are all completely out of our elements, as there were a lot of really awesome dances!”

Adam added that two other non-skating athletes, Chris Mazdzer and Josh Norman, also did exceptionally well. “Chris was awesome, Josh was incredible,” Adam gushed excitedly. For those of you unfamiliar with Chris and Josh, Chris is an American luger and Josh is a retired football player. Those are definitely much different physical sports than ice skating, so Adam makes a very good point!

The Olympic skater also had nothing but kind words for his fellow ice master, Tonya Harding, who is also competing on the athletes edition of DWTS. “She had a really great dance tonight and she seemed super happy and it was nice to see her have a positive response,” Adam said. Very true, Adam!