Zayn Malik Full On Kisses Gigi Hadid On The Lips In NYC, Confirming They’re Back On — See PDA Pics

Well, if this doesn’t confirm that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are back together, nothing will. After he was spotted kissing her on the cheek, the two former lovers were caught making out!

Wait, is love alive, after all? Zayn Malik, 25, clearly missed Gigi Hadid, 23, judging by the photos TMZ of the two making out on the streets of New York City. The two former lovers reunited in the Big Apple on April 29, about six weeks since calling it quits. While walking through the Soho district, the “Let Me” singer was spotted planting a kiss on Gigi’s cheek. This led many to think they were back together, and the intense kiss the ex-One Direction singer gives Gigi (which YOU CAN SEE HERE) pretty much confirms that the split of over!

This NYC date was Gigi and Zayn’s first public appearance together since they announced their breakup on March 13. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Zayn said, announcing the end of their two-year relationship. Gigi weighed in, saying that she was “forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him. I will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.” It seems Gigi’s future was meant to include more kisses from Zayn.

It’s safe to say – after seeing their steamy PDA – that these two have had some second thoughts about this breakup. There were some hints earlier that Zayn and Gigi were giving their love a second chance. Zayn was spotted leaving Gigi’s apartment on April 19, wearing the same red and black tracksuit that he was wearing…when he arrived at the apartment the night before. Zayn was not so much talking “walk of shame,” but a “Stride of Pride.” Clearly, this was a preview of what was to come.

Actually, reconciliation was always on the books. While Zayn and Gigi called it quits because they “lost the romance” with each other, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that they were taking this break “to see if they should continue to be broken up or get back together down the line.” It seems that after this six-week trial split, they couldn’t stand staying separated for another single second. So, they celebrated with a smooch! Sweet.