Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid: How They Realized Their ‘Love’ Was Worth ‘Fighting For’ After Split

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid both came to the realization that splitting up was a huge mistake! A source close to Gigi EXCLUSIVELY told HL how their breakup was pure ‘agony’.

Zayn Malik, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 23, got back together because being apart proved to be way too difficult for them. A source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how the two reunited lovers learned a valuable lesson from their recent breakup. “Zayn and Gigi missed each other like crazy, and pretty much from the moment they decided to split up, they realized they had made a mistake,” our source said. “Being apart was just agony, but it made them realize that the love they have is worth fighting for. Being back together again is amazing, and they have both vowed to work through any problems they have from now on, because being away from each other is just agony.”

Zayn and Gigi sent fans into a frenzy after the two were spotted making out in public. While an eyewitness saw them out out and about earlier and Zayn kissing Gigi on the cheek, this PDA definitely confirmed that these two exes were back together. The two previously announced their split on Mar. 13, with Zayn writing, “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend.”

Meanwhile, Gigi admitted that she was “forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him. I will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.” Time will tell whether or not these two lovebirds will formally announce they’ve gotten back together!