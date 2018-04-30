Johnny Damon: 5 Things To Know About The Baseball Legend On ‘DWTS’

From playing for the Yankees to supporting Donald Trump, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant, Johnny Damon.



1.) Johnny Damon, 44, is a retired professional baseball player. He played for Major League Baseball for twenty years from 1995 until he retired in 2015. Johnny first played for the Kansas City Royals from 1995 to 2000, then joined the Oakland Athletics in 2001. In 2002 he moved onto the Boston Red Sox where he stayed until 2005, then joined the New York Yankees from 2006 to 2009. For his final years, Johnny played for the Detroit Tigers, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Cleveland Indians before going free-agent.

2.) Johnny was born on an army base in Kansas. He spent his early years as an “army brat” on several different bases over the course of his childhood, including Japan and West Germany. Eventually Johnny’s father, a staff sergeant, retired from the army and the family settled in Orlando, Florida. This is where Johnny began to play baseball, starting with little league and leading up to being named one of the “top prospects” during his high school career.

3.) He was drafted right out of high school. Johnny was picked in the first round of the 1992 draft by the Kansas City Royals. He made his major league debut on August 12, 1995 after three years of playing minor league for the Wichita Wranglers.

4.) Johnny married his high school sweetheart, Angela. He was just 19 years old at the time. They later had twins in 1999, Jackson and Madelyn, but sadly divorced in 2002. Two years later Johnny married again, this time to Michelle Mangan, and they have six children together. Yes, six!

5.) He heavily supported Donald Trump in the 2016 election. In November 2016, Johnny and his wife, Michelle, were spotted sitting front row at a Trump rally in Orlando, Florida. According to a report, they were not only spotted waving a “Make America Great Again” poster, but also chanted “build that wall” along with the rest of the crowd.