Chris Mazdzer: 5 Things To Know About The American Luger On ‘DWTS’

Here’s everything you know about the super hunky American luger, Chris Mazdzer, now competing on ‘Dancing with the Stars’.



1.) Chris Mazdzer, 29, is an American luger who has been competing since 2001. He first competed in the Olympics in 2010, then again in 2014 and, of course, the 2018 Winter Olympics. It was in the last Olympics that he won a silver medal in the Men’s Single Luge competition, which made him the first-ever American luge medalist. How cool!

2.) Chris is from Pittsfield, Massachusetts. According to Wikipedia, he’s 6’1″ and weighs around 190lbs. However, very little seems to be known about his personal life. We can share that he has over 80k followers on Instagram where he likes to share some very sexy photos from time to time! For example, this super hot pic of him shirtless on a mountain in Austria. Yup, we’re here for it!

3.) He joined the 26th season of ‘DWTS: Athletes Edition’. It was announced on April 13, 2018 that Chris would be competing against other major athletes on Dancing with the Stars, including Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon and more. He was teamed up with professional dancer, Witney Carson, for the season. So exciting!

4.) Chris has a girlfriend named Mara Marian. Not only is she super supportive, but she’s been rooting for Chris and his partner, Witney, like crazy on Instagram. Maria has shared a number of images from their rehearsals, and even shared that their preparation for DWTS has been unbelievable. “Chris is working so hard and Witney is an unbelievable teacher,” Mara wrote in a sweet Instagram caption.

5.) Knowing his audience, Chris made his first ‘DWTS’ appearance while shirtless. And, as you can see, the fans were totally into it:

7 minutes in and Chris Mazdzer is already bare chested. Thank you #DWTS producers. — 🏳️‍🌈 Love, Johnny 🏳️‍🌈 (@IceMan81X) May 1, 2018

Hopefully Chris keeps that up if he makes it past the first week! We’ll definitely be voting for this hot American luger to keep his dancing shoes on, that’s for sure.