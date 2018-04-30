Kentucky Derby: When Is The 114th Run For The Roses, Who Is The Favorite & More Info You Need To Know

Grab a mint julep and your favorite hat. The Kentucky Derby is fast approaching, so find out when the race starts, who’s the favorite to win and why we sadly won’t see Gronkowski at this epic ‘Run For The Roses’

The 114th Kentucky Derby takes place on May 5 at 6:46 PM ET. It’s called “the Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports,” and on Cinco de Mayo, fans will trade their cerveza for some Kentucky bourbon. The 114th Kentucky Derby is one of the most stacked races in recent history, and meaning any of the 20 horses racing in the “Run For The Roses” could trot away a winner. While there will be plenty of action happening at Churchill Downs in Louisville, the main (mane?) event takes place at 6:34 PM ET (with a pole time at 6:46 PM ET, according to CBS Sports).

As in the past, NBC will broadcast all the races taking place during the day. Fans can watch on the NBC Sports app, which will require a television subscription in order to use. FuboTV is also an option for live streaming the Kentucky Derby, for those who won’t be near a television when the starting pistol goes off.

Justify is the early favorite. By the time the Kentucky Derby starts, the odds can and will have changed. It’s one of the most talented fields in years, featuring Magnum Moon (the Arkansas Derby winner), My Boy Jack (winner of the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes), Audible winner of the Florida Derby,) Good Magic (winner of the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes), Vino Rosso (Wood Memorial winner), Mendelssohn (winner of the UAE Derby) and the Santa Anita Derby winner, Justify. As of April 30, Sportsline, per CBS, list Justify as the odds on favorite, but any of the aforementioned horses could win it. Plus, there are 13 other horses in this race. A lot can happen in-between now and the start time.

There will be no Gronkowski at the Derby. Well, Rob Gronkowski, 28, might show up at the Kentucky Derby, since the New England Patriots star loves a good party. However, the horse named after him will not race in the Derby, according to ESPN. Thought the horse qualified with a victory at the Burradon Stakes in Newcastle, England, Gronk came down with a fever. Gronk (the human) even tweeted out his support for his equine doppelgänger.

It’s unfortunate Gronkowski the horse will not be able to race in the upcoming Kentucky Derby due to an illness. I fully support what is best for the horse. I know he will come back strong and healthy and I am excited to see him race again very soon. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 23, 2018

Full Field & Odds: If any of the below horses pull out of the derby, they will be replaced by (and in this order) Blended Citizen, Dream Baby Dream, Restoring Hope, Sporting Change, Givemeaminit and Pony Up. Keep in mind that these odds will change over the next few days.

Justify (2-1)

Magnum Moon (4-1)

Mendelssohn (9-2)

Bolt d’Oro (5-1)

Good Magic (7-1)

Audible (10-1)

Vino Rosso (12-1)

My Boy Jack (16-1)

Enticed (18-1)

Solomini (20-1)

Instilled Regard (20-1)

Noble Indy (24-1)

Hofburg (30-1)

Lone Sailor (40-1)

Flameaway (40-1)

Combatant (40-1)

Free Drop Billy (40-1)

Promises Fulfilled (50-1)

Bravazo (50-1)

Strike Power (50-1)

Restoring Hope (50-1)

Firenze Fire (60-1)

Snapper Sinclair (75-1)

Dream Baby Dream (100-1)