Happy Birthday Travis Scott: See The Rapper’s Cutest Moments With Kylie Jenner

It’s Travis Scott’s birthday! The rapper and new daddy turned 26 today, April 30, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look at all his cutest moments with Kylie Jenner.

It’s been a big year for Travis Scott! This year, the rapper reeived the best birthday gift of all, his new daughter Stormi Webster! We’re still so excited for Travis and girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 20. They sure did make an adorable kid! Though the two haven’t been together all that long, they’ve shared a lot of super cute moments together. Let’s take a look at them to celebrate his big day!

It all started in April 2017, when the Kylie and Travis attended Coachella together. Rumors quickly surfaced that the two were dating, and then the pics to prove it slowly surfaced as well! The pair confirmed their relationship later that month when they were photographed sitting court-side at an NBA playoff game while cuddling — so cute! The two were spotted out and about after that at Travis’s shows and even getting some late night grub! The two always look super in love together, it’s precious!

We got a glimpse of how great of a father Travis really is during Kylie’s birth video. He was by her side throughout the whole pregnancy, and they shared some truly special moments together. We got a good look at lots of PDA, including Travis with his arms around Kylie on the beach, lots of hand holding, and LOTS of kissing. Now that baby Stormi is here, the two have been posting super cute pics together, as well as photos of their daughter, and we can’t get enough! We can’t wait to see their relationship grow as time goes on, and to see baby Stormi grow into the cutest little girl! We hope Travis has an amazing birthday with his family by his side!

