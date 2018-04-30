‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Fails Drug Test: Opiates Found In System — Did He Relapse?

Oh no! ‘Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards recently tested positive for opiates and morphine nearly a year after his stint in rehab. Here’s everything we know!

It looks like Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards hasn’t stayed clean after all. Just one month after Ryan was arrested for violating his probation from his March 2017 drug bust, we’ve just learned the MTV star tested positive for opiates (which can also be classified as heroin) and morphine in a urine sample collected on Jan. 17, according to court documents Radar Online. “He failed the scheduled drug test, a source told the outlet. This would explain why he was arrested last month, which sadly contradicts his wife Mackenzie Standifer’s story. Following his arrest on March 27, Mackenzie told Radar, “Everything is fine. He took a drug test yesterday and passed.”

For those of you who need a refresher, Ryan was initially pulled over last year during a traffic stop for expired registration. During the stop, an officer noticed a hypodermic needle in an open backpack. After asking Ryan if he had any medical conditions, officers proceeded to search the bag and found it was loaded with heroin. Instead of being arrested, Ryan was given a misdemeanor citation and a court date of April 10, 2017. After his hearing, he pled guilty to possession of heroin and was sentenced to 11 months in jail, but his sentence was shortened due to good behavior. However, he entered rehab after he was featured slurring his words and falling asleep at the while driving to his May wedding to wife Mackenzie during an episode of Teen Mom OG.

Since then, Ryan has been extremely vocal about his struggle with drug addiction, and it’s clear he’s still on the road to recovery. Right before his March 27 arrest, Mackenzie announced she and Ryan are expecting their first child together. Ryan is already a father to 9-year-old son Bentley with ex-girlfriend and co-star Maci Bookout. We wish Ryan and his family the best during this difficult time!