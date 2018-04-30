Rob Kardashian & Tyga ‘Freaking Out’ Over Blac Chyna Pregnancy Rumors: They’re ‘Furious’

Blac Chyna’s baby daddies Rob Kardashian and Tyga are reacting to a new report that claims their mutual ex is pregnant. And the news hasn’t gone down well with either of them!

Don’t expect Rob Kardashian, 31, and Tyga, 28, to call Blac Chyna, 29, to congratulate her anytime soon. As rumors swirl that the mom of two is pregnant with her latest boyfriend’s child, a source close to Rob tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that both men are “furious” with the former stripper. The rapper and the reality TV star each have a child with Chyna – Dream Kardashian, 1, and King Stevenson, 5. Now Page Six claims a source confirmed that she is indeed pregnant for her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay and news that their children are set to have a baby sibling isn’t going down well with her exes.

Our insider is revealing the behind-the-scenes reaction from Chyna’s famous exes. The person claims, “Rob and Tyga are both freaking out over Blac Chyna’s latest pregnancy rumors. Rob has reached out to Tyga asking him what he knows about Blac’s new boyfriend and if he thinks she really could be pregnant with his child. Rob is furious and doesn’t want to believe it could be possible so he has been texting on Tyga about what he might know about the awkward situation. Neither of the guys have much trust in Blac, so no matter what she tells them, they are not sure what to think.”

The source adds even more explosive claims, alleging that Tyga thinks the pregnancy may have been a calculated move. The person says, “Tyga thinks Chyna may have setup her new guy and planned to get pregnant with his baby since they first started dating. Even though he is angry about it too, Tyga is not surprised at all about the rumors and believes it could be true. Neither Rob nor Tyga like the idea of a much younger rapper, that Blac barely knows, having a child with Blac and in the same house with King and Dream.” Obviously we have no idea whether or not Chyna’s rumored pregnancy was planned. At the moment she is remaining mum about the situation – blissfully posting videos and selfies on Instagram while fans and exes alike freak out over the pregnancy rumors.