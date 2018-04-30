The former members of NSYNC joined forces once again for their Walk of Fame ceremony! Check out their long-awaited reunion here!

NSYNC gave fans the reunion they’ve been begging for when they came back together for their Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on April 30. Seriously, how did these guys not have their own star yet?! Fans flooded the LA streets to see Justin Timberlake, 37, Joey Fatone, 41, JC Chasez, 41, Chris Kirkpatrick, 46 and Lance Bass, 38 and the long awaited ceremony. The guys were joined by celeb pals Ellen DeGeneres, 60, and Carson Daly, 44, who were on hand to sing their praises. Naturally the comedian couldn’t resist cracking a joke at their expense, according to People. Ellen said, “Of course the band is made up of the cute one, the bad boy, the sensitive one, the sexy one and Joey.” Later Justin gushed about the support of their fans who – let’s face it, are probably in their 30s and 40s and more than likely took time off work to be there! He said, “This is so surreal. You guys are the best fans in the world.”

As diehard fans will know the date of the actual ceremony is very fitting for NSYNC. In 2000 they had a massive hit with the song, “It’s Gonna Be Me.” But, according to TIME, because of Justin’s twang, the lyrics are often misheard as “It’s Gonna Be May.” We’ll let Lance take over from here. He EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that April 30th is an inside joke between the NSYNC members. “I feel like it is our day. It is kind of like our Star Wars Day, May the fourth be with you… We are trying to claim April 30th It’s Gonna Be May Day! And it just so happens that the star ceremony is on that date. They’re the ones who picked it, not us. They were like, ‘Oh this is perfect,’ so yeah it was kismet I guess!” We are all for making April 30th “It’s Gonna Be May Day”. Check out some of the fun pics from the ceremony in our gallery above!

Sadly for fans the guys didn’t perform at the ceremony, although Lance left the door had left the door open for that. Previously, he told us, “I mean who knows.. We have not planned it, but we are hams and who knows what is going to happen on the day!” But, as you can see from the video the public didn’t seem to mind.

Needless to say, having all five former members of the ’90s boy band back together was a huge moment for fans. In fact, they gathered as early as 7:00 am to get a chance to see the group in person. In a fitting move, NSYNC’s star will be very close by to other boy band groups New Kids on The Block, Backstreet Boys and Boys II Men.