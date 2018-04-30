Luann de Lesseps Threatens To Kill Police In Shocking December Arrest Video

Luann de Lesseps vehemently yells, ‘I am going to kill you!’ at cops in a newly released video from her December 2017 arrest. Watch her angry tirade caught on tape!

Luann de Lesseps‘ alleged drunken arrest was caught on tape, where she can be heard threatening to “kill” police. After an officer began trying to fasten the Real Housewives of New York City‘s seatbelt, the video shows Luann, 52, yelling, “Don’t touch me. I’m gonna kill you. I’ll kill you. I will kill you.” Her friends can be heard telling her to calm down, however, an angry Luann, who is handcuffed in the footage, continues to scream.

“Ma’am, listen to me. I’m gonna hog tie you if you don’t stop,” the officer tells her in the video. He then tell Luann, “leave your feet in the vehicle,” as she can be seen struggling to face her friends. Luann repeatedly tells police she’s “done nothing wrong,” throughout the 4-minute video, asking cops to “let me out, please.”

The video, which was reportedly released by Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, was shot in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2017, while Luann was in the back of a police car. She was found trespassing in guest room of the Colony Hotel with an unidentified man, according to the police report [via People]. Luann and the man had allegedly entered the wrong room and refused to leave. At the time of the arrest, police stated that she slammed a door and kicked a police officer.

Luan was later charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. She rejected a plea deal in February 2018, and pleaded not guilty. Luann now faces a felony charge, which could hit her with five years in prison.

Luann released a statement following the incident, where she attempted to explain her actions. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions,” she explained. “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

The reality star then entered a rehab facility to seek treatment. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center,” she told People. “I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.

Her statement concluded with an apology. “Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job that they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character. I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters.”