Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Unfollow Each Other After She Skewers Him on ‘Ellen’

Kim Kardashian proved she’s not happy with Tristan Thompson and his alleged cheating ways when she unfollowed him on Instagram on Apr. 30. Is this the beginning of the end for Tristan’s good ties to the Kardashians?

Kim Kardashian, 37, took a stand on Apr. 30 when she unfollowed her sis Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, on Instagram after the basketball player’s alleged cheating scandal and it didn’t take long for him to do the same to her. The bold moves come just hours before Kim’s pre-taped appearance, in which she talked about Tristan’s alleged cheating ways, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is set to air. When Ellen asked Kim what she thought about the scandal in a released video clip from the show, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wasn’t at all nice with her answer. “Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f*cked up,” she responded. Now that Kim’s stated her opinion on Tristan’s actions and unfollowed him on social media, will Khloe’s other siblings or even Khloe herself do the same? We guess only time will tell!

Although neither Tristan or Khloe have commented on their current messy situation, we think it’s easy to believe things must be pretty tense between the two. Still, it seems Khloe is putting her new daughter, True Thompson, first. Shortly after the alleged cheating news went public, the new mother took to Instagram to announce the birth of her bundle of joy and she made sure to make Tristan a part of it. “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!,” her sweet announcement read.

It’s good to know that despite everything, Khloe seems to be enjoying her time with her new daughter. Tristan was first spotted with another woman at a hotel in New York earlier this month, just a few days before Khloe gave birth. Since then, other videos and pics of the Cleveland Cavaliers player with other women at previous outings have surfaced. They are all believed to have been taken when he and Khloe were in a relationship.