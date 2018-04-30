Khloe Kardashian ‘Disappointed’ Tristan Thompson Hasn’t ‘Apologized Publicly’ For Cheating On Her

While Tristan Thompson has returned to social media, Khloe Kardashian is sad that he didn’t use it to publicly apologize for allegedly cheating on her. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Tristan Thompson, 27, had gone radio silent on social media ever since his alleged cheating scandal went down in early April. He finally returned to Instagram on April 29 to break his silence, but used it to celebrate the fact that he finally had a great game in the NBA playoffs, helping his Cleveland Cavaliers move on to the second round with 15 points in a crucial game seven. That means he still yet to publicly address cheating on Khloe Kardashian, 33, and say he’s sorry for causing the new mom so much pain. “While Khloe is happy that Tristan has finally had a great game and really contributed his team, she is sad and disappointed that his return to social media was to promote his own accomplishments rather than to apologize publicly for cheating on her,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Khloe is still heartbroken and sad over everything that has gone down between her and the father of her child. She feels it would go a long way to help her heal and save embarrassment if he just admitted what he did wrong to the world. Khloe feels just one tweet from Tristan, admitting his faults to the world, and saying how sorry he is, would make getting back together less complicated.” our insider continues.

Tristan was photographed kissing a strip club worker and taking her back to his hotel in NYC just five days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on Apr. 12. He’s yet to address the scandal publicly, but his mind has been focused on the NBA playoffs. Even though his personal life is in turmoil after allegedly stepping out on Khloe, his professional basketball career has been a mess as well. He spent three of the seven game series against the Indiana Pacers sitting on the bench, and when he did play he was totally unproductive. His 15 points in Sunday’s game seven was the second highest on the team behind LeBron James‘ baller 45 points. He also had 10 rebounds and an insane block in his 35 minutes of awesome play.

Tristan’s clutch performance was enough for him to celebrate, breaking his social media silence for the first time since April 4. He posted a photo of himself in uniform with the caption, “WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne” referring to the home crowd in Quicken Loans Arena. He’s yet to mention Khloe and his cheating scandal, but with the playoffs going on that might be a show that his head isn’t entirely in the game if he did go there.