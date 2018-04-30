Kanye West’s Mom’s Doctor Writes Letter To Rapper: Don’t Use My Pic For Your New Album — I Didn’t Kill Her

The doctor who performed cosmetic surgery on Kanye West’s late mother has penned an open letter to the rapper, telling him he didn’t kill Donda and asked that Ye not use his photo for album artwork.

Kanye West has been all about forgiveness lately, and that includes the doctor who performed plastic surgery on his late mother Donda before she passed away. Dr. Jan Adams has written an open letter obtained by The Blast, in which he thanks the rapper for the olive branch. Yet at the same time makes it perfectly clear that he was not responsible for Donda’s death, placing the blame on Yeezy’s cousin who was in charge of handling her after-care following the surgery. On April 28, Kanye tweeted that he “wants to forgive and stop hating” on Dr. Adams and posted his photo which Ye said he planned to use as his new album cover. The doctor has declined the offer and is asking Yeezy to stop using his picture altogether.

In the letter, Dr. Adams thanks Kanye for considering him as album art, but asks that he “cease and desist using my photo or any image of me to promote your album or any of your work.” He adds that “I don’t want to appear ungrateful” but that it’s “inappropriate to drag the negativity of the past with it.” In 2007, Dr. Adams performed liposuction, tummy-tuck and breast-reduction surgery on Donda that went off without any problems. According to her autopsy report, she was advised to seek post-operative care at another facility but instead opted for post-op care at home with an “experienced nurse” and other family members. She later died from a heart attack.

Dr. Adams then goes into lengthy detail on how nothing about his treatment caused Donda’s death, pointing to specific details from the autopsy report including how Donda’s nephew Dr. Stephen Scoggins was supposed to be her post-op primary caregiver and ended up leaving her alone for hours and not checking up on her. As a result he allegedly missed key signs that she may have been having medical distress. “Perhaps you should put your cousin’s picture on your next album. Don’t put my picture out there and claim you are about love. Love deals with the truth,” Dr. Adams writes in the letter. He continues “If you want to heal, first call out the people in your own camp who knew better and persisted with the charade in order to hide their own guilt.”

He adds “Do not mistake kindness for weakness,” as he has “tolerated” incorrect reports over the last decade that he was partly to blame for Donda’s death, staying quiet out of respect for Kanye. Dr. Adams goes on to say that as a “father and a family man,” Kanye should “cherish those things.” He says, “Everyone can get past this but you have to be intellectually honest.” Dr. Adams concludes that,”It’s hard to consistently and unconditionally love” and that “I welcome you to this journey.”

Open letter from Jan Adams This is amazing. Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can't wait to sit with you and start healing pic.twitter.com/rlRGBZObOF — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 30, 2018

For his part, Kanye LOVED the open letter. He was so happy about it he posted it in full to his Twitter account and wrote: “Open letter from Jan Adams. This is amazing. Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can’t wait to sit with you and start healing.” This is such a positive move for both men so we hope they’re able to sit down and put aside any issues they had about the death of Yeezy’s beloved momager.