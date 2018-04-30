Kanye West & Right Wing Commentator Candace Owens Have Not-So-Secret Meeting — See Pics

Well, this was quite the meeting of the minds. After Kanye West professed he ‘loved’ the way Candace Owens thinks, Donald Trump’s favorite rapper met face-to-face with the conservative commentator!

Imagine what Twitter is going to say about this? Kanye West, 40, and Candace Owens, 28, spent time together at a secret-not-so-secret meeting, hanging out together at a Southern California Institute of Architecture show in Los Angeles on April 29, according to TMZ (who has photos of the meeting which you can see here.) Neither Kanye nor Candace tweeted about the meeting, but Complex reports that Twitter account TeamKanyeDaily got their hands on two photos from Instagram user ninjainthebox. (Note: Both the IG user’s account has since been set to private and the tweet has been deleted.)

This meet-up happened just a week after Kanye put caused quite an uproar by tweeting seven words: “I love the way Candace Owens thinks.” Candace seemingly loved how Kanye things. After he threw his support behind her, she fangirled online. “I’m freaking out. [Kanye] please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything I have been inspired to do, was written in your music,” she tweeted. It seems Kanye took up Candace on that invitation. No word if he got her to sign his MAGA hat alongside Donald Trump’s signature.

His love for the controversial conservative commentator caused many of Ye’s stans to shake their head, especially over what Candace has said in the past. A quick summary of her “questionable” views, per Complex, include this: she thinks Trump “isn’t just the leader of the free world, but the savior of it as well”; she argued that “racism exists, but it is far less rampant than ignorance” and that police shootings of black men are not a byproduct of institutional racism in America; Black Lives Matters supporters promote a “victim mentality”; and Black Panther was “Pro-Trump” because Wakanda thrived because it was “tough on borders” and not because it was an African country that avoided white European colonialism.

Is this a start of a beautiful friendship between Kanye and Candace? It may be the end of Yeezy’s bromance with JAY-Z, 48. While other friends like John Legend, 39, and T.I., 37, have reached out to Kanye after his recent show of support for the Trump administration, Hova has “almost completely cut off all communications” with his Watch The Throne collaborator, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Despite JAY loving Kanye “like a brother,” he thinks Yeezy’s comments are can be interpreted as being “irresponsible, dangerous or bad for hip-hop.”