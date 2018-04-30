‘DWTS’ Athlete Jamie Anderson: Ballroom Dancing Is ‘Completely New’ To Me & It’s ‘Pretty Terrifying’

Jamie Anderson is going from the slopes to the dance floor! The Olympian talked to us EXCLUSIVELY ahead of the ‘DWTS’ premiere about the learning process, how snowboarding has helped her and more!

The Dancing With the Starsall-athletes season premieres April 30 on ABC. Olympic snowboard Jamie Anderson, 27, is one of many incredible athletes taking on ballroom dancing. Jamie, fresh off the 2018 Winter Olympics where she won a gold and silver medal, is paired with pro Artem Chigvintsev, 35. The pair will be dancing the Viennese Waltz during the premiere.

While she’s a pro on a snowboard, ballroom dancing is very new to her. She told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the step work has been “super hard,” but she knew she couldn’t “pass up the opportunity.” She’s been a fan of DWTS for a long time! She’s excited to see the ice skaters perform this season, especially Adam Rippon, 28! Check out our full Q&A below!

What made you want to do Dancing With the Stars?

Jamie Anderson: Just watching the show as a kid, I was always mindblown with the dancing and the whole experience of watching it. As soon as they offered me an opportunity, I knew it was going be a lot of work, but the fact that it was an all-athlete season made it a lot more interesting. Also, it wasn’t as big of a time commitment. The shorter season is nice, and I’m coming off of a pretty busy winter. Part of me was like I just want to chill and hang at the beach. I know it’s going to be a lot of work, but I really just didn’t want to pass up the opportunity. I don’t really know how to dance, so what a treat.

Has snowboarding helped you at all with dancing?

Jamie Anderson: I think just the foundation of having a competitive side to me and knowing how to focus and work hard. As far as physical relatability, not really. Just because I’m always attached to my snowboard. With dancing, I’m learning all this new step work that is super hard to figure out at first and just a lot of new muscle memory.

What’s it been like working with Artem?

Jamie Anderson: I feel so lucky. He’s a really great dancer and a really great teacher. He’s giving me great criticism, but he’s so good at keeping it fun, which is really important.

As you’ve started this dancing endeavor, what’s something that’s took you by surprise?

Jamie Anderson: Everything. I didn’t realize there’s so much detail, and when you’re in there trying to perform and put on this whole persona and vibe, it takes a lot. There’s a million things to be thinking of. It definitely makes you be in the moment.

What’s the training been like for the show versus the Olympics?

Jamie Anderson: It’s definitely different. Because of my schedule and running around, I really haven’t had any solid practice days. It’s different in the fact that I’m learning something from scratch. With snowboarding, it’s like second nature. I know what’s going on. I’ve been doing it for so long. I’m going into something completely new and having to do it on a stage in front of a lot of people. It’s pretty terrifying.

Do you have your eye on any particular competitor?

Jamie Anderson: I’m sure the ice skaters are just going to be fabulous. Adam [Rippon] is such a fun personality and such a great performer. I’m not necessarily nervous, but I’m excited to see them. It’s going to be a really competitive season overall. It’s going to be very fun.

Do you have a favorite winner or past season of the show?

Jamie Anderson: I loved the last Olympic season with Amy Purdy and Meryl Davis. That season was really fun because I really enjoyed watching the few athletes they had. I was so impressed with all of it.