Iggy Azalea: What She Really Thinks Of Tyga’s Ex Kylie Jenner & The Claim She’s Copying Her Look

Iggy Azalea is setting the record straight when it comes to the inspiration behind her Kylie Jenner lookalike haircut. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she really just wanted to ‘change up’ her look.

Iggy Azalea debuted a new bob hairdo on April 27, and a lot of fans couldn’t help but point out how similar it looks to a style Kylie Jenner has rocked in the past. And while Kylie isn’t the only celeb to sport the haircut, Iggy happens to be dating Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga, so the timing of it all is just too ironic. However, we’ve just learned that Kylie wasn’t a factor at all. “Iggy wanted to really change up her image, and she thought chopping off her hair was a great way to start. Iggy loves her bob, she thinks it looks cool and edgy, and she feels really empowered. Iggy has had a tough couple of years. Her career totally stalled, and she came under fire for appropriation– it seemed at one point that she could do, or say, nothing right,” a source close to the “Fancy” rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. A new hairstyle is always a good solution!

“Now, she’s signed to Island and her future is looking bright once again. Iggy feels like she’s finally back on track. Things are heating up with Tyga too, which is great, because she’s super into him. They started off as just friends with benefits, but it’s definitely progressing into something more,” our source continued. As we previously told you, Iggy and Tyga sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted showing off major PDA at this year’s Coachella music festival. And, it’s clearly been smooth sailing ever since!

“Iggy’s amused by the speculation that she’s trying to emulate Kylie Jenner. It didn’t even occur to her that it was the same haircut, it just happens to be a look she likes. Iggy doesn’t have anything against Kylie, but she certainly doesn’t look to her as some kind of style icon,” our source added. Well, I guess that settles it. Nevertheless, we’re living for the haircut as it’s certainly a change. Iggy is known for her extremely long straight hair, so switching it up is nice!