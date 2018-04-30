Did Melania Trump Watch Donald Get Dissed At The WH Correspondents’ Dinner? The Truth

Michelle Wolf has caught lots of criticism for her takedown of President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. But did Melania tune in!? Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

Fans who watched the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner caught some truly brutal jokes directed at President Donald Trump, 71, from host Michelle Wolf! But did Melania Trump, 48, catch the show? Now, our insiders have shared some details on the First Lady’s night! “Melania didn’t see the White House Correspondents‘ Dinner, she knew it would be nothing but non-stop jabs at Donald, so there really was no value in her watching it,” a source shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In order for Melania to maintain a positive attitude she tries to avoid mainstream media, and sticks to Fox whenever she wants to watch the news.”

The insider added that although the Melania has a great sense of humor, she has no interest in watching her husband get dragged through the mud. “Melania chose instead to spend the evening at home with Barron [Trump], they ate together and watched a movie. Melania has an amazing sense of humor, but she doesn’t appreciate crude and vulgar jokes at the expense of her husband, that’s one area where she draws the line.” Despite all the turmoil surrounding the White House, you’ve got to admire Melania for being so loyal.

Michelle Wolf destroys Sarah Huckabee Sanders at #WHCD pic.twitter.com/pKGSSOCu8d — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 29, 2018

Michelle’s jokes included this striking line about Trump skipping the event. “I would drag him here myself but it turns out Trump is the one p***y you’re not allowed to grab. He said it first! Yeah he did.” And although that one definitely raises eyebrows, it’s this joke about Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that had people up in arms. “I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. She burns facts, and then she uses the ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”