It was a delightful day for TV, as stars gathered for the Daytime Emmy Awards on April 29. See the best dressed stars on the red carpet in pics below!

Adrienne Bailon Houghton looked gorgeous in a shimmering silver dress. Her show The Real walked away with the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host — congrats to the entire team! Her co-hosts all coordinated outfits — Jeannie Mai wore a scalloped, strapless metallic midi dress. Tamera Mowry-Housley wore a white halter dress with green tassel earrings. Loni Love also wore a glittering gown. The Talk co-host Eve looked stunning in a red gown with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Dove Cameron, 22, looked absolutely gorgeous in a pink suit. She also took home an award for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Educational and Informational Program. Christian Wood styled her pretty platinum ponytail, and Hung Vanngo did her makeup. Her used Marc Jacobs Beauty — here are all the products he used:

“Face: Under(cover) PerfectingCoconut Face Primer, Shameless Youthful Look 24 hour Foundation SPF 25 in R150, Dew You? Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter, Remedy Concealer Pen “Rendevous”, Finish Line Perfecting Coconut Setting Powder, Re(cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist

Cheeks: O!Mega Bronzer “Tan-tastic”, Air Blush “Kink & Kisses”

Brows: Brow Wow Pencil “Taupe”, Brow Tamer Gel

Eyes: Matte Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in “Brownie”, Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in “Fantascene”. Shades “Covets”, “She Said” & “Meet Ya”, Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara

Lips: (P)outliner Longwear Lip Pencil in “Cream & Sugar”, New Nudes Sheer Gel Lipstick in “UnderStudy”

Body: Glow Stick “Spotlight.”

Kellie Pickler wore a super dramatic yellow ball gown! It was gigantic! See more pics from the Daytime Emmys red carpet in the gallery attached!