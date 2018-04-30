‘Dancing With The Stars’ Athletes: 2 Heartbreaking Eliminations On Night 1

In a new, live voting twist, two couples were eliminated on ‘DWTS’ just as the competition was heating up! See who got the top score during the premiere below!

We’re back, baby! It’s season 26 of Dancing With The Stars and it’s an all-athlete cast! As we watched the athletes dance for the first time, fans got to vote in real time, resulting in a double elimination at the end of the show! Read our full recap here.

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson danced a sexy Salsa to “Mr. Put It Down” by Ricky Martin featuring Pitbull. It had an incredible hands-free lift! They got a 21 out of 30 from the judges! Not a bad start! Next, basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold did a Cha Cha to “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder. He is so tall! “How can I criticize a national treasure? Simple, dignified, and nicely done,” judge Bruno Tonioli said. Carrie Ann Inaba said it was energetic and entertaining. Len Goodman said he gave it his all but needs to loosen up a bit. They got a 17!

Next, softball pitcher Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe danced a Foxtrot to the song “All-American Girl” by Carrie Underwood. She had a huge smile on her face the whole time! “That was such a joy to watch,” Carrie Ann said. Len said the dance is hard, but overall, she did a good job. Bruno said she has an “airy, breezy quality” but needs more control. They got a 21!

Snowboarder Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev did a classic Viennese Waltz to “Feeling Good” by Avicii. Len said it was a bit skippy, not smooth, but loved her personality. Bruno said she was like Elsa in Frozen, but hit a slippery patch of ice. Carrie Ann said she is more graceful than she realizes. They got a 19!

2018 Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten danced a Salsa to “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor. Bruno loved her attack. “You’re a boss, you owned that dance,” Carrie Ann said. “Full of vim, vigor and vitality. Terrific,” Len said. Best dance of the night so far! They got a 23!

Collegiate athlete Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko did a Salsa to “Them Girls” by Whitney Myer. “I’m really impressed,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was energetic but wanted more hip action: “more gear in the rear,” LOL. “You drew me in,” Bruno said. Then, figure skater Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson danced a Cha Cha to “Sissy That Walk” by RuPaul. WAS THAT THE BEST PREMIERE DANCE OF ALL TIME!? “That was GOOD. It was crisp. The whole thing was full of Cha Cha content. Well done,” Len said. Bruno called him the angel of the ballroom with the hips of the devil. “You were born to do this show,” Carrie Ann said. They got a 24, the highest score of the night!

Baseball legend Johnny Damon and Emma Slater did a Foxtrot to “Centerfield” by John Fogerty. “Footwork, posture, framing, timing; was it effortless? No, but it will get better,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said he’s adorable but he needs to relax. They got an 18!

Notorious figure skater Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber danced a Foxtrot to “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. “The mind, body, music connection you just displayed blew me away,” Carrie Ann said. “You shouldn’t be weeping, you should be happy, because that was a lovely performance,” Len said. Bruno said she needs to work on her shoulders, but that was the only thing. They got a 23!

Finally, Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess danced a Cha Cha to “Finesse” by Bruno Mars. Super sexy! Red hot! “Free and easy, full of rhythm and style, another one on the long list of footballers who can dance,” Len said. “Star quality, sex appeal, you’ve got it! You’re the one to watch,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said she was a fly girl on In Living Color, so she crowned him a “fly guy.” They got a 24!

In the end, two teams were eliminated! On the night of the premiere, we had to say goodbye to Johnny Damon and Emma, and Jamie and Artem.