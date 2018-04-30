Cardi B Loves Her Pregnancy Body — Sex Life With Offset Is ‘Hotter Than Ever’

Cardi B is finding out one of the pleasurable side effects of pregnancy is a heightened libido. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how her sex life with Offset is completely off the hook.

There’s nothing like raging pregnancy hormones to make Cardi B want even more sex from fiance Offset. The 25-year-old is loving the curves that have developed on her already voluptuous body and is having the best time in the bedroom even though she’s got a huge bump. “The first trimester of Cardi’s pregnancy was pretty brutal—she suffered a lot of morning sickness and was really drained and exhausted—but now she feels amazing! Cardi loves her pregnancy body, especially her bigger boobs, and she feels super sexy and beautiful. Cardi and Offset’s sex life is hotter than ever right now, she can’t keep her hands off of him!” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Cardi’s libido has gone into overdrive and Offset is making the most of it, while it lasts. The sex isn’t just frequent though, it’s also amazing — Cardi says it’s the best sex she’s ever had, and she’s blown away by how connected they feel as a couple,” our insider adds. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is in that sweet second trimester of pregnancy where the morning sickness has finally gone away yet she’s not so huge as to have a hard time moving around.

Cardi proved that she’s still got hella moves while pregnant during her performances at Coachella, where she twerked, danced her butt off and even got down and kept opening her legs wide with one suggestive move. On an Apr. 20 appearance on Ellen, the host showed a freeze frame of the shot and Cardi bluntly stated, “I was just trying to show the world how I got pregnant. Like that! Like that! That’s how it happened,” in only a slightly joking way. She’s definitely still really limber despite her baby bump, so its good to know she’s using her mad skills in the bedroom!