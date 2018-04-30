Britney Spears sexily dances in just a sports bra & booty shorts in one of her latest, hottest Instagram posts! Watch her show off her amazing moves in this sexy video!

Britney Spears, 36, displayed her epic dance skills in a new Instagram video where she grooves and grinds wearing only an orange sports bra and barely-there booty shorts. Dancing to her hit song “Change Your Mind,” Britney proved that her dancing cannot be beat and that she is just as good at her choreography at 36 as she was when she was 18. Britney shared this hot video as she prepares to take her residency on tour over the summer and judging by her grinding and twirling, she’s going to slay in every performance. Check out the video of her dancing below!

Recently, Britney posted a video on Instagram that was so sexy, even Snooki was turned on. In the comment section of her dancing video, Snooki totally creeped on Brit-Brit. The Jersey Shore star wrote “LADY BONER” to let her and the rest of Britney’s fans know how much she was enjoying Brit-Brit’s dance skills.

Just to prove how much Brit has defied ageing, she posted a picture of herself wearing the same jean shorts she wore 17 years earlier. That’s right, Brit-Brit managed to wear a similar costume piece she wore for the “Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know” music video, which was released in 2001. Sure, they’re not the exact same item of clothing, but the two shorts are almost completely indistinguishable.

We’ll keep you posted when Britney shares another sexy video of herself dancing on her Instagram. Considering the fact she’s openly admitted she can’t go a day without dancing, we’re sure there will be many more to come!