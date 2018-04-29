Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Back Together After Split: He Kissed Her Cheek, Witness Says — Exclusive Video

OMG! Exes Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were spied out together in NYC following their breakup! Check out the EXCLUSIVE video right here.

Has a certain celeb romance been rekindled?! One of Hollywood’s former hottest couples Zayn Malik, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 23, were spotted out together in the Soho district of NYC on Sunday, April 29 — and we have the video of their outing! This is the first time the pair have been seen together since they publicly pulled the plug on their romance on March 13. The crooner showcased his shaved head while wearing a puffy black jacket over a red hoodie while the supermodel attempted to stay warm in a black coat while wearing her hair up in a bun. And although it wasn’t captured in the witness’s video, our EXCLUSIVE source says Zayn gave Gigi a kiss on the check as they stood out on the street together.

As we previously reported, since their breakup Zayn has been desperate to somehow patch things up with the gorgeous bombshell. “For Zayn, even if its friendship he still wants Gigi in his life because she is the only one that really knows him and can deal with his quirks,” a source close to Zayn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He really trusts her and can really tell her anything and he confides in her a lot of his worry. She makes him feel so much better and if that leads to them having a romantic relationship again or just being great friends he really is interested in that happening because she is such a strong support for what he goes through day to day.”

The world-famous couple confirmed news of their split with separate statements to fans. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Zayn wrote. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.” Well, after this new PDA-filled outing, we think there’s reason to hope for a full-fledged reunion now!