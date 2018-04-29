Tristan Thompson Helps Lead Cavs To Epic NBA Playoff Win With Huge Stats Amid Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson surprised fans by leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 105-101 win against the Indiana Pacers! The NBA star proved he’s out of his slump by scoring big and rebounding like a pro!

Tristan Thompson, 27, just led the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory! The player clearly had his head in the game against the Indiana Pacers, because he brought his A-game to the playoffs and helped his team win 105-101 on April 29! Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy proved he’s no longer in a slump by scoring 15 points and making 10 massive rebounds during his 35 minutes spent in play.

But the Internet never forgets, which is why Tristan’s excellent playing didn’t receive much praise from fans. Instead, Twitter mocked him by alluding to his infamous cheating scandal while commenting on a major block he made. “Tristan Thompson blocked that show like Khloe’s texts when he was cheating on her,” wrote one person. “tristan thompson blocked that shot like the ball was loyalty,” tweeted another. Others tried to come up with explanations for his sudden ability to score and rebound. “Tristan Thompson’s side chick MUST be sitting courtside right now,” one user said. “Tristan Thompson explanation: 1) Him & Khloe are done so the Kardashian curse has been lifted 2) One of his side pieces is sitting courtside so he’s showing out,” wrote another. Tristan may have shown up on the court today, but so did karma!

Tristan Thompson blocked that shot like Khloe’s texts when he was cheating on her. — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) April 29, 2018

The NBA star’s ability to kill it on the court comes amid a series of games where he, well, didn’t do so hot. But no other game this season could have been worse for him than the Cav’s last regular season game against the New York Knicks on April 11. The game was exactly one day after two different videos emerged online showing Tristan kissing, motorboating, and getting close to women that weren’t his very pregnant girlfriend. Not only did the Knicks completely dominate, but Khloe’s boyfriend was also booed by the crowd and didn’t even receive an announcement when he got off the bench. There was even a fan in the audience holding up a “We Love Khloe” sign, just in case he wasn’t sure which team everyone else was on. Ultimately, the Cavs lost 98 to 110. Yikes.

Tristan Thompson explanation: 1) Him & Khloe are done so the Kardashian curse has been lifted 2) One of his side pieces is sitting courtside so he’s showing out — IGZ (@igzrap) April 29, 2018

Tristan may have been able to redeem himself on the court, but the jury’s still out on whether True Thompson‘s mother can forgive him for allegedly cheating on her throughout her pregnancy.