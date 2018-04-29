Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Photobombs Sarah Huckabee Sanders At WHCD Party

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti totally photobombed Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway during their live interview on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Apr. 28. Check out the wild video here!

Michael Avenatti, 47, the lawyer of Stormy Daniels, 39, who’s been helping her with her case against Donald Trump after their alleged affair, made a surprising appearance on the red carpet of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Apr. 28 when he photobombed White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 35, and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, 51, during a live interview they were giving to CNN. In a video of the interview, Michael can be seen walking up from behind the ladies before he stops right in front of the camera to the side of Kellyanne and just stays there for a few seconds while smiling at the camera and nodding his head before casually looking around until the interview ends and he backs away.

Although neither Sarah or Kellyanne acknowledged Michael’s presence during the epic photobomb, we have to admit it was pretty amazing regardless. Michael was a guest at the event with the Associated Press and he told attendees that Stormy was also invited to the political gala but she decided to turn it down, according to the The Hollywood Reporter. The gutsy attorney also tweeted about how he met Kellyanne on the night before the dinner. “Met Kellyanne Conway last night. We both went to GW law (not Cooley) and we both had @JonathanTurley as a professor. Thus, we are prone to very spirited discussion…,” his tweet read.

Michael’s appearance at the White House event was definitely ironic considering the amount of shade his client, Stormy, has been putting on Donald lately. The porn star claims Donald’s own attorney Michael Cohen paid her “hush money” in the amount of $130, 000 to keep her quiet about the alleged affair she had with the Donald.

Watch Michael Avenatti photobomb Kellyanne Conway on #WHCD red carpet pic.twitter.com/NTurecd6M6 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 29, 2018

There’s nothing like a great photobomb to stir things up!