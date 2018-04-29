Miranda Lambert Thinks Her BF’s Estranged Wife Should Be The One To Apologize: ‘Move On’

Miranda Lambert is sick and tired of her boyfriend Evan Felker’s ex hinting that the songstress ruined their marriage! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

Although Miranda Lambert isn’t a used to controversy like some celebs, she’s refusing to take it lying down! The country music star has become the object of ridicule over the revelation that her new boyfriend Evan Felker is still married. Moreover his estranged wife Staci Felker has been implying that it was Miranda who ended their marriage! Now we’re learning how the hitmaker is responding to the rumors. “Miranda doesn’t feel that she has anything to apologize for, and if anything it should be Staci saying sorry, as she’s the one that’s airing their dirty laundry in public,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Miranda is a very firm believer in ‘it’s all fair in love and war’ and thinks Staci should accept that she’s lost Evan, and just move on.”

The insider added that, in a strange way, all this these scandalous headlines are just reaffirming her new relationship. “If anything, the negative press brings Miranda and Evan closer together, it certainly isn’t giving Miranda any second thoughts, she’s crazy about Evan, and plans to hold on to him.” The 34-year-old singer is standing her ground with Evan and we definitely don’t blame her! After all, Staci definitely hasn’t made her life easy lately!

On April 27, a video surfaced of Staci happily sitting outside a bar in Oklahoma City with a friend. In the clip, her pal sings along to Carrie Underwood‘s classic track “Before He Cheats.” When the friend sings, “Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats,” Staci chimes in with, “I hope he does!” This revealing moment comes just days after Staci shared a sad selfie along with this caption: “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you.”