Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Wearing Ring On That Finger Before Travis’ Birthday Bash

Is Kylie Jenner engaged? People started questioning her relationship status after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on THAT finger just before renting out Six Flags for Travis Scott’s birthday. See the pics!

Kylie Jenner has been rocking some interesting bling lately. The 20-year-old sparked rumors that she and Travis Scott are engaged when she was spotted shopping in Los Angeles on April 28 with Jordyn Woods while wearing a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger. The speculation only increased when she took to her Instagram story the same day to show off the gorgeous rocks on her hand. So is she engaged? It’s unlikely. She’s been seen wearing that piece of jewelry for a while now, and neither she nor her rapper boyfriend have commented on any advancement in their relationship status.

But the couple are definitely still going strong! Later that night, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rented out a Six Flags to throw the most epic birthday bash for the “Butterfly Effect” hitmaker. The party was complete with a killer guest list including family members Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Kendall Jenner, as well as a jaw-dropping rollercoaster cake that featured tiny replicas of the pair and their daughter Stormi Webster.

Stormi’s loving parents may not be ready to walk down the aisle just yet, but if and when they do, we can bet they’ll throw an incredibly extra, over-the-top ceremony and post all about it on social media.