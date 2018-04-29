‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Slams Girlfriend Over Keeping ‘Sex Videos’ Of Ex — See Post

Uh-oh! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is taking some serious swipes at his girlfriend on Instagram! Here’s what he wrote!

This got ugly fast! Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, took to social media on Sunday, April 29, where he took aim at his girlfriend Jen Harley! “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving,” he wrote, adding “#Facts and #YeahhhhhhBuddyyyy.” Yikes! Curious what they’re fighting about? He has an explanation for that too.

“If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, [especially] after being in a new relationship for over a year,” he wrote in another post, along with the hashtag #GiveMeYourThoughts and a Yes or No option. Clearly, these 2 are having it out this weekend! Ronnie followed those posts up with a promo pic of Dwayne Johnson in Rampage, except his put his own face on the film’s giant guerrilla and renamed it “Ronpage.” So, it looks like he appreciates how intense his rant is! As for Jen, she also took to social media to fire an insult right back! “Can’t turn a coke head into a father,” she wrote, along with “Yeahhh buddy.” Whoa!

Fans will remember that Ronnie and Jen just welcomed their first child together on April 3 — a baby girl. They named her Ariana Sky Magro. So sweet! Prior to her birth, however, fans will remember that Ronnie was spotted getting handsy with a foreign girl on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in a recent episode. It’s not a clear sign of cheating but the reality star has expressed doubts about his current relationship on the show. So, long story short, although this new mud-slinging on Instagram is surprising, it’s not the first time Ronnie and Jen’s relationship has been tested!