Halsey Slams Hotels For Only Having ‘White People Shampoo’ & A Huge Twitter Debate Starts

Halsey took to Twitter on Apr. 26 to complain about hotels only having watered-down ‘white people shampoo’ and it caused a massive amount of negative reactions from many followers. Read the wild tweets here.

Halsey, 23, sparked an intense Twitter debate after she fearlessly posted about her annoyance with hotels only offering a certain kind of shampoo, which she called “white people shampoo,” that didn’t work with her hair. “I’ve been traveling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color. I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur customers. Annoying,” the controversial tweet read. It didn’t take long for followers to start responding to the opinionated tweet and things got messy.

“You have an assistant don’t you? Buy your own and stop making everything a race issue,” one follower immediately responded. “Got to be the absolute dumbest Tweet I’ve seen in a while. Offended by hotel shampoo. Dear Lord!,” another said. While many followed suit by telling the singer to just bring her own shampoo and stop complaining, others used their responses as a way to bring up the issue of race and how they think it is still very much a problem today.

Halsey didn’t just ignore the harsh tweets that slammed back her, though. After the insane amount of backlash, she posted several more tweets of her own that defended her point. When one follower said she was one of the white people she responded with “No. I am Not,” referring to the fact that although she was born to a white mother, her father is black, making her biracial. When another follower asked her how shampoo could be racist, she slammed back with, “How can u have lived ur entire life without knowing that people of color and white people require different hair care products.” After ending the day with another tweet that explained she was just trying to make a point, Halsey continued tweeting about why she feels the way she feels through a series of tweets the next day.

“The point is that mass production of those products as the standard is part of a greater problem of disenfranchisement. If white ppl can enjoy the luxury/convenience, there should be an option for everyone to. Its an “insignificant” example of a bigger problem. That’s all!,” another one of her tweets read. When a follower told her the shampoo in every hotel is just cheap shampoo and she was making an issue out of nothing, she continued to express her point. “I’ve been to hotels with f*****g Hermès toiletries. The point is, people think ‘oh they just use normal cheap shampoo’ but that’s because u associate ‘normal’ with ‘white.’ That’s not everyone’s standard. End of story. I’m good on the shampoo debate now lol.,” her response read.

Halsey went on to tweet about how her point was not about the shampoo itself, it was about feeling not included in public places such as hotels and even a psychiatric hospital she once stayed in as a teenager. To her, the shampoo is a vehicle to a much bigger problem. After all the responses, Halsey ended her Twitter rant by joking about how she’s never going to talk about soap ever again.

This isn’t the first time the young star has been slammed for something she said or did. She recently made headlines for being slammed for cultural appropriation after wearing a bedazzled headscarf at her concerts.

Despite the controversy, we give kudos to Halsey for not backing down from her beliefs!