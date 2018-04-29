Daytime Emmy Awards Winners — See The Complete List

From soap operas to talk shows, the Daytime Emmys honored the best of daytime television at the 2018 awards show on April 29. Here’s the full list of winners!

The 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards are here to shine a light on all the best television programs that come on before 6 p.m. The winners were revealed during the ceremony hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood on April 29. General Hospital leads the pack with 26 nominations, followed closely by Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless, with 25 nods each.

When you think of daytime television, your mind likely goes directly to soap operas. While soaps definitely got a ton of love at the awards show, so did some of your favorite entertainment news programs and daytime talk shows! The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live With Kelly & Ryan, The Real, The Talk, and The View were all nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. Also if game shows are your guilty pleasure, you’ll be excited to know that there’s a category dedicated to Outstanding Game Show which had nominees including Family Feud, Jeopardy, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Find out who won below!

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Harry Connick Jr., Harry

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly & Ryan

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeanne Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housely, The Real

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, The View

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Live with Kelly & Ryan

The Real

The View

The Talk

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman, The Young & the Restless

Michael Easton, General Hospital

Billy Miller, General Hospital

John McCook, The Bold & the Beautiful

James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Eileen Davidson, The Young & the Restless

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital

Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives

Maura West, General Hospital

Laura Wright, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Wally Kurth, General Hospital

Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives

Anthony Montgomery, General Hospital

Greg Rikaart, The Young & the Restless

Greg Vaughn, Days of Our Lives — WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams, The Young & the Restless

Camryn Grimes, The Young & the Restless — WINNER

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives

Elizabeth Hendrickson, The Young & the Restless

Mishael Morgan, The Young & the Restless

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold & the Beautiful

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Reign Edwards, The Bold & the Beautiful

Hayley Erin, General Hospital

Cat Fairbanks, The Young & the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives

Chloe Lanier, General Hospital — WINNER

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives

Rome Flynn, The Bold & the Beautiful — WINNER

Tristan Lake Leabu, The Young & the Restless

Casey Moss, Days of Our Lives

Hudson West, General Hospital

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold & the Beautiful

General Hospital

The Young & the Restless

Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Talk Show — Informative

The Chew

The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King Now

Megyn Kelly Today

Steve

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Kit Hoover & Natalie Morales, Access Hollywood Live

Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King, Larry King Now

Kellie Pickler & Ben Aaron, Pickler & Ben

Steve Harvey, Steve

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood

DailyMailTV

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Outstanding Morning Program

Good Morning America — WINNER

Today Show

CBS This Morning

CBS Sunday Morning

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy

Let’s Make A Deal

The Price Is Right — WINNER

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make A Deal — WINNER

Chris Harrison, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy

Best Performer in a Children’s Series

Kristos Andrews, This Just In

Ed Asner, A StoryBots Christmas

Dove Cameron, Liv and Maddie: Call Style

Michalel Luci, Dino Dana

Raven Symone, Raven’s Home

Best Performer in an Animated Progam

Christopher Diamantopoulos, Skylanders Academy

Tom Kenny, SpongeBob SquarePants

Tress MacNeille, VeggieTales in the City

Andy Richter, All Hail King Julien: Exiled

John Tartaglia, Splash and Bubbles