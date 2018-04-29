Daytime Emmy Awards Winners — See The Complete List
From soap operas to talk shows, the Daytime Emmys honored the best of daytime television at the 2018 awards show on April 29. Here’s the full list of winners!
The 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards are here to shine a light on all the best television programs that come on before 6 p.m. The winners were revealed during the ceremony hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood on April 29. General Hospital leads the pack with 26 nominations, followed closely by Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless, with 25 nods each.
When you think of daytime television, your mind likely goes directly to soap operas. While soaps definitely got a ton of love at the awards show, so did some of your favorite entertainment news programs and daytime talk shows! The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live With Kelly & Ryan, The Real, The Talk, and The View were all nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. Also if game shows are your guilty pleasure, you’ll be excited to know that there’s a category dedicated to Outstanding Game Show which had nominees including Family Feud, Jeopardy, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Find out who won below!
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Harry Connick Jr., Harry
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly & Ryan
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeanne Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housely, The Real
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, The View
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Live with Kelly & Ryan
The Real
The View
The Talk
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Bergman, The Young & the Restless
Michael Easton, General Hospital
Billy Miller, General Hospital
John McCook, The Bold & the Beautiful
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Eileen Davidson, The Young & the Restless
Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital
Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives
Maura West, General Hospital
Laura Wright, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Wally Kurth, General Hospital
Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives
Anthony Montgomery, General Hospital
Greg Rikaart, The Young & the Restless
Greg Vaughn, Days of Our Lives — WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams, The Young & the Restless
Camryn Grimes, The Young & the Restless — WINNER
Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives
Elizabeth Hendrickson, The Young & the Restless
Mishael Morgan, The Young & the Restless
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold & the Beautiful
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Reign Edwards, The Bold & the Beautiful
Hayley Erin, General Hospital
Cat Fairbanks, The Young & the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital — WINNER
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives
Rome Flynn, The Bold & the Beautiful — WINNER
Tristan Lake Leabu, The Young & the Restless
Casey Moss, Days of Our Lives
Hudson West, General Hospital
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold & the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young & the Restless
Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Talk Show — Informative
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King Now
Megyn Kelly Today
Steve
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Kit Hoover & Natalie Morales, Access Hollywood Live
Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King, Larry King Now
Kellie Pickler & Ben Aaron, Pickler & Ben
Steve Harvey, Steve
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
DailyMailTV
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Outstanding Morning Program
Good Morning America — WINNER
Today Show
CBS This Morning
CBS Sunday Morning
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy
Let’s Make A Deal
The Price Is Right — WINNER
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make A Deal — WINNER
Chris Harrison, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy
Best Performer in a Children’s Series
Kristos Andrews, This Just In
Ed Asner, A StoryBots Christmas
Dove Cameron, Liv and Maddie: Call Style
Michalel Luci, Dino Dana
Raven Symone, Raven’s Home
Best Performer in an Animated Progam
Christopher Diamantopoulos, Skylanders Academy
Tom Kenny, SpongeBob SquarePants
Tress MacNeille, VeggieTales in the City
Andy Richter, All Hail King Julien: Exiled
John Tartaglia, Splash and Bubbles