‘American Idol’s Gabby Barrett Reveals What She Loves About Cade & What She’ll Do If They’re The Final 2

Before word got out that Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner struck up a romance on ‘American Idol’, the songstress shared these thoughts on her rumored beau! Check them out!

Looks like the cat’s finally out of the bag! On the latest episode of American Idol, fans got confirmation that contestants Cade Foehner, 21, and Gabby Barrett, 17, have kindled a romance on the singing competition! This revelation has us looking back at some answers Gabby gave this week about her hunky competitor! “I think he is very talented on the guitar, there is no other contestant who rocks the guitar and win America,” Gabby said when asked what she loves about Cade. “I mean he’s just… There is something very different about his voice. I have never seen anyone with such a natural stage presence like his either… Like ever! So he has got it all!” You can almost see the hearts in her eyes with this answer!

She was also asked how she’d react if it was her and Cade in the end. “I told him that if me and him were the Top 2 that we should do a song together instead of a song against each other,” she answered in the group interview. “So we’ll see, we’ll see what happens!” Yes we will and we cannot wait! After Cade performed “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid on Sunday, April 29, Ryan Seacrest asked him if he had anyone in mind while performing that song. That’s when Cade got pretty embarrassed!

“Possibly,” he answered. When Ryan pushed him on who it might be, he responded that it’s someone backstage. The cameras immediately headed back to the lounge where Gabby was! She covered her face and laughed and we don’t blame her! These 2 are so sweet and we’re totally loving it! Of course, Katy Perry pretended to be upset that he hadn’t fallen for her!

We were the first to report that a romance was brewing between these 2. Exactly a week ago, our eyewitness caught sight of some adorable behavior at the show’s after party! “Throughout the entire 2 plus hours at the after party they tried and tried and tried not to hold hands but they couldn’t help it and held hands and kept rubbing each others elbows in a very romantic way,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They kept staring at each other like high school sweethearts and any time they would take a group pic with others at the party they’d always try to be next to each other to make sure they could touch each other.”