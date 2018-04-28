Tristan Thompson Shocked Kim K Dished About Cheating Scandal On ‘Ellen’: It’s ‘Messing With Him’

Kim Kardashian went there and discussed Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal on ‘Ellen’ and it’s totally messed with his head. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details.

Kim Kardashian really spilled the tea about her family’s reaction to Tristan Thompson‘s alleged cheating scandal and how her sister and new mom Khloe Kardashian is doing in the wake of his betrayal. She made her feelings known during an Apr. 27 appearance on Ellen. The NBA star totally didn’t see it coming and what Kim said is now messing with his head. “Tristan expected that he would be grilled on Keeping Up but he never expected that Kim or anyone would go on Ellen or any other talk show to talk about the cheating allegations. Tristan wanted to keep it in house as much as possible but now he sees that there is no rules when it comes to the family talking about it,” a source close to the Cleveland Cavalier tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The fact that the whole world knows his dirty laundry is really messing with his emotions. He realizes that he put himself in this situation, but it’s really messing with him. He wants to focus on basketball and that is just not going to happen,” our insider adds. That much was clear with his awful performance in game six of the Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers series on Apr. 27. Tristan’s once great team is on the verge of being eliminated in just the first round of the playoffs. The Cavs dropped game six hard with a whopping 121-87 loss. Tristan only put up three points in his nine minutes of play. But hey, at least he saw action after being benched entirely for three games of the series.

“ Tristan is furious after finding out that Khloe’s sister Kim called him out for his poor behavior. While a big part of him agrees with Kim, he genuinely feels bad about making a huge mistake with Khloe, he wishes Kim did not go on Ellen and announce it to the world. Tristan is in the middle of a playoff run and having Kim shade him publicly is not good for him or his team. He feels she’s messing with his NBA championship which is not cool at all,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.